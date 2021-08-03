UConn Star Paige Bueckers Files 'Paige Buckets' Trademark Application

She filed a trademark application on July 13 as the NIL era begins in college athletics.

UConn star Paige Bueckers is the latest college athlete to file a trademark application in the name, image and likeness era, according to multiple reports .

Bueckers filed a trademark for her nickname, Paige Buckets, on July 13. Her application says the trademark will be used for "athletic apparel, namely, shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats and caps, athletic uniforms."

"Paige Buckets" is an apt name for UConn's guard. Bueckers won both the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy after her freshman year with the Huskies in 2020–21, a season in which she averaged 20 points and 5.8 assists per game. Bueckers scored 20 points on 14 different occasions as a freshman, and she scored 18 points in UConn's Final Four loss to Arizona .

Bueckers underwent ankle surgery in May, though she is expected to be ready for UConn's season opener in the fall of 2021.

Numerous athletes have filed trademark applications since the name, image and likeness era in recent months, including Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz .

The NCAA's ban on athletes profiting off their brands ended following a Supreme Court decision in late June. Twenty-four states had already passed NIL legislation before the Supreme Court's ruling, while multiple other states had NIL bills introduced in state legislatures.

More College Sports Coverage:

• Where Does the Rest of the Big 12 Go From Here?

• Fort Lauderdale and the Birth of a Football Program

• Pac-12 Suggests Realignment Response As SEC Growth May Compromise Expansion