Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UConn Star Paige Bueckers Files 'Paige Buckets' Trademark Application

By Michael Shapiro
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RW1z6_0bGUwD8t00

She filed a trademark application on July 13 as the NIL era begins in college athletics.

UConn star Paige Bueckers is the latest college athlete to file a trademark application in the name, image and likeness era, according to multiple reports .

Bueckers filed a trademark for her nickname, Paige Buckets, on July 13. Her application says the trademark will be used for "athletic apparel, namely, shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats and caps, athletic uniforms."

"Paige Buckets" is an apt name for UConn's guard. Bueckers won both the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy after her freshman year with the Huskies in 2020–21, a season in which she averaged 20 points and 5.8 assists per game. Bueckers scored 20 points on 14 different occasions as a freshman, and she scored 18 points in UConn's Final Four loss to Arizona .

Bueckers underwent ankle surgery in May, though she is expected to be ready for UConn's season opener in the fall of 2021.

Numerous athletes have filed trademark applications since the name, image and likeness era in recent months, including Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz .

The NCAA's ban on athletes profiting off their brands ended following a Supreme Court decision in late June. Twenty-four states had already passed NIL legislation before the Supreme Court's ruling, while multiple other states had NIL bills introduced in state legislatures.

More College Sports Coverage:

Where Does the Rest of the Big 12 Go From Here?
Fort Lauderdale and the Birth of a Football Program
Pac-12 Suggests Realignment Response As SEC Growth May Compromise Expansion

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Paige Bueckers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Uconn#Nil#Uconn#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
College SportsUSA Today

CBS Sports predicts where the rest of the Big 12 teams will land

It is pretty well documented that Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 and taking their talents to the SEC. The two teams informed the Big 12 that they would not be renewing their grant of rights, and at the latest will find themselves in their desired conference by 2025, that is if they do not fork over the $70 million to the Big 12 which would allow them to join another conference as soon as 2022.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: In bold claim Dabo Swinney is not wrong

Former Alabama Football wide receiver, Dabo Swinney has come a long way. The one-time, real estate salesperson is considered by many as one of college football’s best coaches. Gene Stallings once put a lockdown on Dabo running his mouth, about being a new coaching staff hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now Dabo can say anything he wants, and, at the least, not worry about any pushback from Clemson fans.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN releases preseason top 25 poll; 6 SEC teams make the cut

The college football season starts later this month! Several FBS teams have Week 0 games on the schedule. The SEC doesn’t kick off until Sept. 2, when Tennessee hosts Bowling Green on a Thursday night to kick off the Josh Heupel era. The other SEC teams will kick off their 2021 campaigns that weekend.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Warriors, Jazz Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

We’re right in the thick of NBA free agency and getting all kinds of cool trades across the league. The latest big trade comes from two Western Conference powerhouses. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors have traded forward Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a protected second-round pick. Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
Sidney, MTSidney Herald

Zoanni excited for opportunity to coach SHS dance team

Weslie Zoanni said it’s been “surreal” since taking over as the head coach of the new dance/drill team at Sidney High School. Zoanni was an assistant coach for the cheer team previously, and since the cheer and dance teams were split a month ago, Zoanni was hired as the head coach for the dance/cheer team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy