Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Union auto workers return to wearing masks

By Associated Press
wwnytv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — Unionized auto workers in the U.S. will go back to wearing masks in all factories, offices and warehouses starting Wednesday because of the spreading delta coronavirus variant. The decision by a task force of representatives from General Motors, Ford, Stellantis and the United Auto Workers was announced on...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Cdc#Detroit#Detroit#The United Auto Workers#Uaw#Vaccinated Union#Cdc#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
NFLCBS News

Employers are losing patience with unvaccinated workers

For months, most U.S. employers relied on information campaigns, bonuses and other incentives to encourage their workforces to get the COVID-19 shot. Now, a growing number are imposing rules to make it more onerous for employees to refuse, from outright mandates to requiring the unvaccinated to undergo regular testing. Among...
AgricultureFast Company

Tyson Foods will mandate vaccines for its 120,000 office and factory workers

As concerns over COVID-19’s delta variant grow, major institutions are taking more drastic measures to control the outbreak. On Tuesday, Tyson Foods, one of the country’s largest meat producers, said it would require vaccines for all U.S. workers. The mandate applies to roughly 120,000 workers in both offices and plants,...
Retailbrproud.com

Major retailer requiring workers to wear masks starting Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (BRPROUD) – Target is joining Walmart and making their employees mask up. For now, when it comes to guests, Target is not going to require they wear masks in their stores. The American retailer released this statement below with the updated requirements:. The health and safety of our...
RetailWFMJ.com

Home Depot requires workers, contractors to wear masks

Big box hardware store chain Home Depot has updated its mask policy to keep up with the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the United States. The company said it is now requiring all workers, contractors, and vendors to wear a mask while inside its stores, distribution centers, offices, as well as customer’s homes and businesses.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Rocket will require unvaccinated workers to be tested, wear masks

Rocket Companies Inc. will require unvaccinated employees to wear masks in the office and get tested weekly, the mortgage giant said Wednesday. COVID-19 cases nationwide are on the rise as the more contagious delta variant spreads. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending even vaccinated people wear masks when in public indoors to protect from the variant strain in areas with "substantial" or "high" transmission.
Public Healththeohiostar.com

Big Three Automakers Reinstate Mask Mandates for All Workers

America’s largest automobile manufacturers, along with United Auto Workers (UAW), will require all employees to wear masks again starting Wednesday. The decision was made by a COVID-19 task force comprised of health officials from UAW, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, which manufactures Dodge and Chrysler vehicles. All workers, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, have to wear masks at plants, office buildings, and warehouses, UAW announced in a statement Tuesday.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Grocery & Supermaketallongeorgia.com

Walmart Requires Masks for Employees… Again

Walmart is once again requiring employees wear masks inside. The new policy is effective immediately in places with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19 and began on Friday at the Walmart in Trion. Most all counties in Georgia are considered a high community transmission rate. Masks will still be optional...
Public Healthchainstoreage.com

Walmart to require all HQ staffers to be vaccinated

Walmart is making vaccines mandated for all its U.S.-based headquarters staffers. The nation’s largest private employer will require all market, regional and divisional employees who work in multiple facilities and all campus office associates to be vaccinated by Oct. 4, unless they have an approved exception. The requirement also includes all new hires.
New York City, NYwcn247.com

NYC, big employers taking hard line against vaccine holdouts

New York is the nation’s first big city to announce it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor diners and gymgoers. And state and local governments and large employers aim to fight vaccine hesitancy by clamping down amid a surge of the delta variant. Meat processer Tyson Foods said it will require all of its U.S. employees to get vaccinated, one of the first major employers of front-line workers to do so. Unionized auto workers will have to go back to wearing masks in factories, offices and warehouses beginning Wednesday because of the delta variant. The decision was made by a task force representing General Motors, Ford and Stellantis and the United Auto Workers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy