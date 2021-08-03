Tyreek Hill leaves field early during Kansas City Chiefs’ first camp practice in pads

The Chiefs have open competition for roles behind Hill at wide receiver, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. It's possible Sammy Watkins' departure leads to Hill and Travis Kelce handling even larger target shares, but the Chiefs likely prefer that another receiver -- namely Mecole Hardman -- steps up to the challenge. In any case, Watkins was far from a target hog in his three years with Kansas City, averaging 5.9 in 34 regular-season games (he missed 14). The biggest thing for Hill is simply that he and QB Patrick Mahomes stay healthy, as the 27-year-old speedster has been a top-five receiver (both real life and fantasy) whenever that's happened.