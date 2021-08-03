Two Olympians Share Gold for the First Time in High-Jump History

In one of the defining moments of the Olympics, high jumpers Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy decided to share a gold medal, sparking wild joy and celebrations. The high jumpers, who are also good friends, matched each other round after round, pushing each other to the extreme, clearing 7.77 feet. The bar was then raised to 7.84 feet, the Olympic world record, but neither could clear the height in three attempts, reported Yahoo News. This prompted the official to tell them, they could do a 'jump off', which meant attempting to clear the next best height from what they had achieved. The pair had been drained and the margin for error was high. Heartbreak loomed for one of them. Barshim, who's also the reigning world champion in the event, asked the official, "Can we have two golds?" The official replied, "It's possible, yes."