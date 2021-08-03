Cancel
Redwood City, CA

16-year-old arrested in connection with shooting in Redwood City

By Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 16-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting in Redwood City last week, police said. On Thursday, July 29, police responded to the 1500 block of Gordon Street and spoke with the victim. The victim said he was checking on his parked car when he noticed a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed. A person in the vehicle opened fire at least five times from a passenger window, narrowly missing the victim but striking his vehicle, police said.

