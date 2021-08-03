South eastbound lane of Kenosha Street closed for sewer main line repairs

UPDATE on sewer main line repair on Kenosha Street (71st St.)

Work will continue on the sewer line repair at Kenosha and 6th Street as the obstruction was worse than first anticipated. Please use caution and watch speeds as you travel through the area during construction.

The south eastbound lane of Kenosha Street (71st Street) at 6th Street is closed to repair a sewer force main obstruction underneath the street. The Utilities Department is excavating the pipe to make necessary repairs.

The north entrance/exit to Flight Safety is also included in this closure. The repair work is expected to be completed today. Please use caution when traveling through the area.