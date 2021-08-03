Cancel
Cardinals insist trades made them better. But did they?

By Robert Murray
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St Louis Cardinals insist that their two trades made them better, but did they? There’s a lot of reasons to be skeptical. When the St. Louis Cardinals announced their two trade deadline acquisitions, left-handers J.A. Happ and Jon Lester, the immediate reaction, was “Why?” President of baseball operations John Mozeliak answered that question and his response, simply, was that they “landed some pitching that would give us some stability and some experience. … We took a couple of steps forward without having to sacrifice our future.”

redbirdrants.com

FanSided

FanSided

