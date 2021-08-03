Cardinals insist trades made them better. But did they?

While the St. Louis Cardinals were largely silent during the trade deadline, they did add some pitching depth. One name in particular should sound quite familiar to fans. The St. Louis Cardinals, in typical fashion, were relatively dormant during MLB’s annual trade deadline. As has been the case for several seasons now, the trade deadline comes and goes not with a thump, but with a whimper. Although the front office predictably stood pat from making big changes, they did add a few starting pitchers to serve as depth. These pitchers were J.A. Happ and Jon Lester.