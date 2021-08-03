3 Bengals roster bubble players the Steelers should target

Considering the Steelers will look to add to their roster after cutdown day, here are three potential Bengals cuts that could interest the Steelers. They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and for NFL teams, this is never truer than during roster cutdowns. Every team has to release nearly half of their offseason roster, and there is a scramble from the other 31 teams to add some of these players to their active roster. The Pittsburgh Steelers are no exception here, and in a year with so many questions on the roster, stealing a potential AFC North cut could yield dividends for the team.