Cody, WY

Tristan Blatt Signs with Wake Tech in North Carolina

By Cole Havens
mybighornbasin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official: Tristan Blatt has signed on to play college baseball. The 3-Time Wyoming Legion “A” Baseball Player of the Year will be taking his talents to Raleigh, North Carolina, where he’ll be lacing up the cleats to play for Wake Technical Community College. The Eagles are a DII school that takes part in the NJCAA Region 10 West Division and are coached by Robert Dudley. Following Cody’s State Championship victory I caught up with Tristan who talked about the moment that decision was officially made.

mybighornbasin.com

Comments / 0

