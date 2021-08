It is difficult to put a proper estimate on the cost of cybersecurity breaches. Several studies put the current value of cyber breaches at around $6 trillion per year and are expected to grow to more than $10T annually by 2025. This is a moving target based on the breached systems and the industry. Given the high number of attacks and attempts, Cybersecurity is vital for every organization irrespective of business function and size. Here are 10 key focus areas every organization would need to follow to develop an agile security posture. This list is in no way complete; however, it is a started checklist to validate the essentials.