Godzilla Vs. Kong Announces Return to HBO Max
Godzilla Vs. Kong easily has become one of the biggest blockbuster movies of 2021, with the Legendary Pictures' crossover putting to an end the discussion of which of these two giant monsters would be the victor with their latest iterations and it seems that fans won't have to wait long for the kaiju movie to return to HBO Max. While the film was released on the streaming service earlier this year at the same time as its theatrical release date, it left the platform, as other entries have, following a thirty-day timeline on HBO Max.comicbook.com
