Meow Wolf Denver Opens Sept. 17 With ‘Convergence’ Theme

DENVER (CBS4) – Meow Wolf Denver will open Sept. 17. After years of anticipation, the art collective will open its Denver location with “Convergence” as the theme for the experience.

Meow Wolf Denver promises an immersive psychedelic and mind-bending journey through a science fiction story.

The experience is created by dozens of artists, many of them based in Colorado. Meow Wolf was established in 2008 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

LINK: Meow Wolf Denver