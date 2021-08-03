Cancel
Donovan to be honored alongside Beckham with statue outside of Galaxy stadium

By Ryan Tolmich
goal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe club confirmed that the former U.S. men's national team star will be the second legend to be immortalized outside Dignity Health Sports Park. The LA Galaxy announced on Tuesday that Landon Donovan is set to become the second club legend to be honored with a statue outside of their home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park.

