Lauren Maxwell, the 4-year-old daughter of Fetty Wap and his ex, Turquoise Miami, has sadly died. Here’s what we know about the young girl’s mother. Following Fetty Wap’s performance at Rolling Loud in Mami last week, the “Trap Queen” rapper posted a message to his Instagram: “LoLo Daddy did that sh-t for you last night baby girl.” This dedication was sadly revealed to be to his four-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell. There had been reports that Fetty and Turquoise Miami’s baby girl had passed away, and the news was shortly confirmed by the girl’s mother. As Fetty and Turquoise mourn this unthinkable loss, here’s what you should know about his ex.