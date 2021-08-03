NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ...
A Public Hearing will be held August 23, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. in the Palo Pinto County Commissioner’s Court, Palo Pinto, Texas in compliance with Local Government Code Section 118.025(g) concerning the County Clerk’s Records Archive plan for the preservation and restoration services performed by the County Clerk. Anyone wishing to make comments may do so at that time in person or in writing to the Palo Pinto County Commissioner’s Court, P.O. Box 369, Palo Pinto, Texas 76484.marketplace.weatherforddemocrat.com
