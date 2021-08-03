Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

Jennifer Aniston has her say on TikTok lookalike

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
Jennifer Aniston has offered a reaction to viral TikTok videos of a lookalike mimicking her work on Friends.

TikTok user @she_plusthree – real name Lisa Tranel – can be seen in a couple of clips impersonating Aniston’s character, lip-synching some of her lines from the show.

In an interview with InStyle, Aniston said of the videos: “A friend sent that to me. I watched it, and it freaked me out.”

The Morning Show star also discussed Tranel’s likeness to her: “She’s not exactly like me, but of all the people who have said, ‘I look just like you,’ she was pretty close. Sometimes you say, ‘Thanks?’ And other times it’s, ‘Wow, thank you.’”

Aniston also praised Saturday Night Live’s Vanessa Bayer impression of her. “I remember someone saying, ‘Did you see the impression of you on SNL?’ My first response was, ‘What? No, I’m not impression-worthy.’ They played it for me and, ‘That is so not the way I sound.’ Then I was like, ‘Uh, oh. Oh, I see.’”

“Everyone said it was a compliment, but I had to really get my brain around that and tuck my little tail between my legs, thinking I’m being made fun of,” she added. “That’s always the gut instinct: “They’re making fun of me.”

Jennifer Aniston joined Vanessa Bayer on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2016 for a skit dedicated to Bayer’s impression of Rachel from ‘Friends' (YouTube/Saturday Night Live)

Aniston did appear alongside Bayer on an episode of SNL back in 2016. As part of the skit, she jokingly asked the comedian to “move on” from the impression.

