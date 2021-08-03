A glimpse into the future was seen last night in the Nats top performers!
We saw a glimpse of the future last night for the Washington Nationals, and it was encouraging to see one of the team’s top prospects, Josiah Gray, turn in a very good outing over his 5.0 innings last night. Add to that Mason Thompson‘s debut with the Nats and the first inning of work from Gabe Klobosits, and even former top prospect Carter Kieboom who turned the best singular game of his short MLB career last night.www.talknats.com
Comments / 0