A glimpse into the future was seen last night in the Nats top performers!

Here's a look at Thursday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Tigers: Spencer Torkelson, 3B (MLB No. 3), Double-A Erie. Torkelson’s 2-for-2 night might seem light but it came with a homer, a double and four times on base. The 2020 first-overall Draft selection was plunked by a pitch in the top of the first inning before cranking his ninth homer of the season in the third, a two-run shot to left field. Following a walk in the sixth, Torkelson powered an RBI double to center in the eighth. Thursday’s performance marked the second time in the corner infielder’s last three games that he’s tallied a double and homer in the same contest. Torkelson’s three RBIs were his most in a game since matching that mark on June 12.