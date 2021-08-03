Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

A glimpse into the future was seen last night in the Nats top performers!

Posted by 
Talk Nats
Talk Nats
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We saw a glimpse of the future last night for the Washington Nationals, and it was encouraging to see one of the team’s top prospects, Josiah Gray, turn in a very good outing over his 5.0 innings last night. Add to that Mason Thompson‘s debut with the Nats and the first inning of work from Gabe Klobosits, and even former top prospect Carter Kieboom who turned the best singular game of his short MLB career last night.

www.talknats.com

Comments / 0

Talk Nats

Talk Nats

Washington, DC
52
Followers
682
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

We cover all of the news of the Washington Nationals baseball team including breaking news, player notes, and statistics.

 http://www.TalkNats.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Kieboom
Person
Jordan Zimmermann
Person
Patrick Corbin
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Daniel Hudson
Person
Stephen Strasburg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Padres#Jzim#Cbt#Cba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: The batting change that may have saved Miguel Cabrera

Since the all-star break, Miguel Cabrera made a change that may have saved his future with the Detroit Tigers. It is has been tough to watch Miguel Cabrera age. Once upon a time, we watched other big-bodied unicorns like David Ortiz age gracefully into their late-30’s; continuing to provide production for a competitive club. The hope was that Miguel Cabrera could do the same for the Detroit Tigers for a team that would presumably get competitive again toward the end of his immovable contract.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Miguel Cabrera's 498th homer helps Tigers past Red Sox

Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th career home run, Robbie Grossman had two hits and drove in a run, and the host Detroit Tigers handed the Boston Red Sox their fifth consecutive loss, 4-2, on Tuesday. Cabrera, who has 11 homers this season, was the only other Tigers batter with a...
MLBbardown.com

Angel Hernandez blows another crucial call and gets roasted by the commentators

Being an ump in the MLB is a tough ask, particularly when you’re behind home plate. With hundreds of pitches thrown every single game, often times right on the border of the strike zone, it’s improbable that you’ll get through a whole nine innings without at least one person walking away shaking their head in disagreement.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Red Sox president rips Yankees after wild MLB trade deadline

The 2021 MLB trade deadline was one of the more hectic ones in years, which featured notable moves made by both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. As the Yankees are looking up at the Red Sox in the AL East standings, team general manager Brian Cashman went all out to acquire a pair of potent left-handed hitters in Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo. On the other hand, the Red Sox opted for a more conservative stance at the trade deadline, which included hauling in Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals.
MLBMLB

Thursday's top prospect performers

Here's a look at Thursday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Tigers: Spencer Torkelson, 3B (MLB No. 3), Double-A Erie. Torkelson’s 2-for-2 night might seem light but it came with a homer, a double and four times on base. The 2020 first-overall Draft selection was plunked by a pitch in the top of the first inning before cranking his ninth homer of the season in the third, a two-run shot to left field. Following a walk in the sixth, Torkelson powered an RBI double to center in the eighth. Thursday’s performance marked the second time in the corner infielder’s last three games that he’s tallied a double and homer in the same contest. Torkelson’s three RBIs were his most in a game since matching that mark on June 12.
MLBLookout Landing

About Last Night: Everybody Scores

It was an all-too-familiar script. The Seattle Mariners, your Seattle Mariners, have long been the masters of setting up a beautiful picnic, only to whisk away the blanket and let your beautiful food spoil on the dirt. They’ve been doing this for two decades now, so you’d be forgiven if you took one look at Darren McCaughan and scoffed at last night’s game.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Patrick Sandoval, Touki Toussaint dominate; Akil Baddoo, Andrew Vaughn impress

Of all the notable pitching performances from the weekend, two in particular stand out. Patrick Sandoval took his biggest step yet toward stardom, striking out 13 over 8 2/3 one-hit innings Saturday against the Twins. His changeup was responsible for 13 of his 21 swinging strikes and is quickly emerging as one of the best in all the majors. You can see it in action here:
MLBmasnsports.com

Scherzer earns win in presumably last Nats start

The last 24 hours for the Nationals have been hectic, to say the least. But they are just the latest episodes in what has been a chaotic and unprecedented start to the second half for the fading ballclub. With a COVID-19 outbreak, trade rumors swirling, bad weather approaching and a...
MLBclevelandstar.com

Rays use big 9th to topple Indians in Nelson Cruz (HR) debut

Joey Wendle ripped a go-ahead RBI single to ignite a six-run ninth inning and lift the visiting Tampa Bay Rays to a 10-5 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Friday. Wendle, a former Indians farmhand, plated Randy Arozarena with an RBI single to left-center field off Nick Wittgren (2-3) to give Tampa Bay a 5-4 lead in the ninth inning. Ji-Man Choi belted a three-run homer to right field before Nelson Cruz scored on a groundout and Wander Franco added an RBI single to cap a three-hit performance.
Hornell, NYwlea.net

Cortland Beats Dodgers Last Night

The Cortland Crush defeated the Hornell Dodgers 5-2 in the first game of the 2021 NYCBL Championships. Cortland jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first when Javier Rosa scored on a wild pitch with two outs. Rosa had led off the game with a single. The Crush made it...
MLBMLB

Nats' top pick has mentor waiting in Zim

WASHINGTON -- Brady House had just turned 2 when Ryan Zimmerman was chosen by the Nationals as the franchise's first Draft pick in 2005. Sixteen years later, he is eager to seek advice from Zimmerman as the Nationals’ latest first overall selection. “He’s basically been there forever and knows everything,”...
MLBNBC Sports

With new direction, Nats eye return to contention in ‘near future’

When Nationals’ General Manager Mike Rizzo sat down for his press conference Friday just over an hour after completing the biggest fire sale he had ever overseen in Washington, reminders of the club’s World Series title from two years prior were difficult to miss. Rizzo’s championship ring sat on his...
MLBNBC Sports

Nats now have 4 prospects in Baseball America's Top 100

The Nationals, on trade deadline day decided to do what every front office doesn't enjoy doing. Tearing down a team to rebuild it. General Manager Mike Rizzo offloaded various players with an eye toward the future. Rizzo had one objective, which was to replenish the farm system using veteran players....
MLBJanesville Gazette

Espino expected to start as Nationals host the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (54-53, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (49-58, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Chase Anderson (2-4, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Nationals: Paolo Espino (3-2, 3.08 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -107, Phillies -109; over/under is 9 runs.
MLBNBC Washington

Former GM: Max Scherzer ‘Was Not Going to Re-Sign' With Nationals

Former GM: Scherzer ‘was not going to re-sign’ with Nats originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Nationals’ trade of Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday signaled an end of an era for Washington, but it didn’t necessarily mean Scherzer’s time in the nation’s capital was up for good.

Comments / 0

Community Policy