EDISON – Expanding just in the past few weeks from 350 to more than 500 residents, the Just Say No to the Charlie Brown’s Site Redevelopment Plan advocacy group was relieved – but not jubilant or complacent – over the news that the Edison Zoning Board postponed the July 27 hearing for the Markim Developers proposal to build 23 townhouses on the Plainfield Road site that formerly housed a Charlie Brown’s restaurant.