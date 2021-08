Hannah Elias (1863 – Unknown) Once considered to be the richest Black woman in America and even the world, Hannah Elias was the child of former slaves. She was raised in Philadelphia with a Black mixed-race couple with nine children. Her fortune was well above $1 million and she owned some of the most valuable property in New York City including four midtown properties and a grand Central Park West mansion. It was also reported that she bought a $250,000 apartment building at 546-552 Lenox Ave.