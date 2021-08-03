Police: Impaired driver hits, kills woman on Valencia

An earlier version of this story said the driver left the scene. The driver stayed at the scene.

Tucson police say a woman was killed in a July 31 wreck while on foot.

Police say the wreck happened at 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Valencia Road. A brown 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon hit the woman. The driver stayed at the scene.

The Dodge was heading westbound on Valencia in the curb lane when the woman entered the lane, and the car hit the woman. Officers say the driver was impaired during the wreck.

No charges or citations have been issued.

