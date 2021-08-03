Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Are These the Last Days of India’s Touring Tent Cinemas?

By Neha Bhatt
Atlas Obscura
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the time the film reels arrive, the sky has darkened and the carnival is bathed in fairy lights. They’re late and everyone is waiting. Carrying them in a jute sack over his shoulder, a harried assistant weaves his way through the crowded fairgrounds and rushes into the largest attraction around: a roomy tent where hundreds have gathered to their dose of cinema for the day.

www.atlasobscura.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mithun Chakraborty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#Cinemas#Air Conditioning#The Last Days#Rs#Sumedh Talkies#Indian#Marathi#The Cinema Travellers#Anup Talkies#Sholapur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Mumbai
Related
Theater & DanceFirst Showing

Vibrant Trailer for Japan Underground Dance Drama 'Dreams On Fire'

"We've got similar styles don't you think? You and I?" Get a first look at this underground dance film from Japan titled Dreams On Fire, featuring the first leading role from celebrated Japanese dance idol, Bambi Naka, the former lead dancer on Madonna's Rebel Heart Tour. This premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this year, and next will play at Montreal's Fantasia Film Festival this fall. An electrifying and dazzling feature debut from Canadian-born, Japan-based filmmaker Philippe McKie, Dreams on Fire is a "love letter to the dynamic and striking urban dance and underground scene of Tokyo and the artists that occupy it. Philippe, who also wrote, art-directed, and edited the film, has been living in Japan for the past ten years and worked in the fashion industry, DJed in Tokyo clubs," and made films. Now he's telling us a story about a dancer. At first glance, this looks like Japan's You Got Served, about a woman taking on the dance scene.
MoviesSFGate

India's PVR Reopens Cinemas With Fully Vaccinated Staff and 'Mortal Kombat,' 'Old,' 'The Suicide Squad'

India’s largest multiplex chain PVR Cinemas will reopen July 30 across the country, wherever the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed a relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions. All PVR staff are fully vaccinated. The cinemas will reopen with a Hollywood slate including “Mortal Kombat,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Promising Young Woman,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” and “Old” in the first three weeks of reopening. The pipeline for August also includes “F9,” “The Croods: A New Age” and “Nobody.”
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Grasshopper Buys U.S. Rights to Cannes Critics’ Week Winner ‘Feathers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Grasshopper Film has acquired U.S. rights to Omar El Zohairy’s “Feathers,” which won the Grand Prize at the Cannes Film Festival’s Critics’ Week, Variety can reveal. The Egyptian writer-director’s feature debut, which is being repped by the boutique Athens-based production company and sales agent Heretic, has also sold to China (Huanxi Media), Italy (Wanted) and Greece (Cinobo). As previously announced, the film will also be distributed in France by Dulac Distribution. Set in contemporary Egypt, “Feathers” follows the journey of a woman with three children whose idealist husband is turned into a chicken by a magician in a magic-trick gone awry. An...
Sportssportspromedia.com

Sony nets seven sponsors for India’s tour of England

Kent Mineral RO to serve as extra innings presenting sponsor, with Fogg, UltraTech Cement and Pharmeasy on board as associate sponsors. Series to be broadcast on Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Six channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), the official broadcaster of India's tour of England, has...
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

Cinemas get ready for patrons, bookings to open in a couple of days

Jul. 26—Cinema owners in the city on Sunday said they will take a couple of days to get ready for the patrons and open bookings after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed cinema halls and multiplexes to operate from Monday after remaining shut for more than three months under a lockdown enforced in April in view of an unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Pig,’ ‘Annette,’ ‘Here Today’ Join In-Person and Online Edinburgh Film Festival Lineup

The U.K. premieres of Michael Sarnoski’s “Pig,” starring Nicolas Cage, and Billy Crystal’s “Here Today,” where he costars with Tiffany Haddish, will open and close the 74th Edinburgh International Film Festival. The festival will take place between Aug. 18-25 and will include 32 new features and 73 shorts, with 50% of the new features coming from a female director or co-director. Most of the screenings will take place in-person at the festival home, Filmhouse, with the opening gala and special preview at the Festival Theatre and other screenings at partner venues across Scotland. Digital screenings will be available on streaming platform...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

U.K.’s Independent Cinema Office Launches Collaborative Film Platform Cinema of Ideas

The U.K.’s Independent Cinema Office (ICO) has launched The Cinema of Ideas, a collaborative film platform aimed at independent cinemas. The Cinema of Ideas is a digital, revenue-sharing platform that will bring the ICO’s expertise, connections and public funding to allow independent cinemas to create culturally-relevant programs that tackle issues of race, disability, sex, sexuality and class with as wide an audience as possible The ICO is also offering two funded curatorial curatorial opportunities from under-represented voices to participate in film curation and leading discussions on the platform. The first event will be led by Aleema Gary, researcher and community history curator at...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Will Smith Terrifies Fans After Posting Insane Pool Video from Dubai

Will Smith took to Instagram to share his latest adventure. "So I'm always in Dubai. But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There's something ... weird about it," Will Smith said as the camera panned around to show a tunnel under the water. "Deepest pool on earth. Two hundred feet deep," Will added before uttering the word: "Madness." Deep Dive Dubai is the city's newest attraction and it just opened. The pool features a sunken city for divers of all experience levels to explore. Most of the fans who saw the pool on Instagram commented that it was terrifying and anxiety triggering. You can read the comments on Will Smith's Instagram.
CelebritiesMaxim

Scarlett Johansson 'Shocked' By Disney's Response to Lawsuit Suggesting She Was 'Insensitive' to Pandemic

Scarlett Johansson is at war with Disney, and in responding to Scarjo's recently filed lawsuit against the entertainment giant, the House of Mouse isn't mincing words. The Black Widow star filed suit against Disney on July 29, 2021, alleging breach of contract. The breach in question: Black Widow's simultaneous release in theaters and on the "Premier Access" level of its still-new streamer, Disney+.
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
The Hill

Black bear interrupts the Tokyo Olympics

A black bear ventured onto the Fukushima softball arena as the Tokyo Games began on Wednesday. it is reportedly still on the loose as Fukushima officials search for it. The security venue is using loud music and firecrackers to draw out the bear. A black bear ventured onto the Fukushima...
Public HealthPosted by
AFAR

Despite COVID, the World’s Largest Bagpiping Festival Goes On

Piping Live! is the world’s largest bagpipe festival. In Glasgow, Scotland, Piping Live! 2021 adapts to the pandemic with hybrid online and in-person concerts this month, hoping to reach even more music lovers around the globe. Every summer in Glasgow, the city is filled with the sound of thunderous drums,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy