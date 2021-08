What to say about Michael Cacioppo? Original. One of a kind. The best dancer and the worst speller in the valley. A bull who carried his own china shop wherever he went. But what his enemies hated the most about him his good friends loved the best — his irascible yet sweet nature, the way he frustrated the haters with a laugh or a sly comment, his loud unshakable defense of the patriotic and Christian values that made this nation great, and the way he never admitted he lost an argument.