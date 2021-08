The Earth loses 25,920 liters per day of water according to the Petanu Water Treatment Plant; and although it seems that there is endless amounts of water on Earth, studies show that society could run out of fresh water by 2040, according to an article titled “18 Surprising Projections about the Future of Water.” This is because the acts that humanity commits affect the amount of water we have left. These acts are caused by human inventions such as showers, toilets, sinks etc. This is decreasing the amount of water all animals as well as humans can survive on. We all know that all life depends on fresh water and that there is a limited supply of freshwater on Earth so why are we not taking better care of it?