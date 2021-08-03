Gov. Beshear announces more than $600,000 award to upgrade building in Metcalfe County Industrial Park
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a $616,900 grant for improvements at a building in the Metcalfe County Industrial Park. The grant was for the 30,000-square-foot speculation building that will house Pennington Stave & Cooperage LLC (PS&C, LLC). The company will manufacture staves and barrels for bourbon and whiskey production, building on positive momentum in the growing spirits industry in the commonwealth.www.wbko.com
