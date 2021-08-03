University Athletic Association Expands Gator Walk Village in Partnership with REVELXP

GAINESVILLE, FL. — The Gator Walk is back at Florida football and now it's bigger than ever. The University Athletics Association today announced an expansion of Gator Walk Village as part of its continued partnership with REVELXP, the leader in best-in-class fan engagement. In advance of the upcoming football season, an additional 20 premium tailgating tents will be available for fans to purchase either per game or for the full season. The 20 new tailgates are in addition to the 18 tailgates that consistently sold out in previous seasons and are being offered to in response to the high-demand of fans looking for premium tailgating experiences.