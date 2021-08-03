Cancel
San Antonio, TX

New King William restaurant Bar Loretta opening Thursday in former Madhatters spot

By Chuck Blount
expressnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a handful of friends and family events, Bar Loretta will make its debut Thursday inside the former Madhatters Tea House & Cafe in the King William Historic District. Bar Loretta, which occupies nearly 4,000 square feet of space and has outdoor seating, will open as a restaurant and bar. In about a month, it will open its takeaway market with dinners-to-go, desserts and quick lunch options.

