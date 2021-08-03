Preserve Prairie: Get Buried ‘Green’ In Texas

It is summertime, and for many of us, that means road trips. And if you are a history buff, you may be drawn to some of America's more than 2,000 national historic landmarks. But according to a recent Latino Heritage Scholars report, only a handful of these tell the stories of historically marginalized groups. Now they're calling for the federal government to recognize seven new sites connected to Latino history. So over the next few weeks, we're going to be taking a little road trip of our own to check out a few of these landmarks in waiting. First up - South El Paso, to the Duranguito neighborhood that our guide, local historian David Romo calls the Ellis Island of the South.