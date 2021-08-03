Practice Report: 10 Observations From the First Day in Pads

Opening statement: "OK, [it's] good to see everybody here. I really appreciate everybody being here. [It was a] great day, obviously cool – the players appreciate that. I want to start off just by acknowledging the passing of [vice president of security] Darren Sanders. His funeral was this morning during practice. Many of us were there yesterday afternoon and last night at the showing and the viewing with the family. One of the best people I've ever known, one of the most stand-up people I've ever known. [He] impacted everybody in this organization, one way or another, including myself. One of the best friends I've ever had. He was there for you in good times and tough times, especially. If you were at the showing last night, you would know that from one o'clock until eight o'clock, it was a steady stream of three parking lots full of cars. People in and out, it was packed for eight hours. It wasn't just here; it was everywhere in the Baltimore community. So, rest in peace Darren Sanders. OK, what questions do you have?"