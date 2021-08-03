Opinion: Austin City Limits should give Megan Thee Stallion DaBaby's headliner slot

Megan Thee Stallion landed her first Sports Illustrated cover, and it's for the magazine's iconic Swimsuit Issue, no less. Megan was one of three cover models chosen along with tennis star Naomi Osaka and Leyna Bloom, who is the first Black Asian trans woman on the cover. This makes Megan the first rapper to landed the coveted honor, as Beyoncé was the only other musician to grace the cover. "[Megan Thee Stallion] is a magnetic powerhouse taking the world by storm. Together these women represent three of the most powerful voices of today," said MJ Day, Editor in Chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, in a press release.