Top Kentucky Football target Ryan Baer announcing decision August 5
We’re coming down the final stretch for one of Kentucky Football’s top high school targets. Ryan Baer, a class of 2022 consensus four-star offensive lineman out of Eastlake, OH, announced through Twitter on Monday that he will be making his college decision on Thursday, August 5, which is his mother’s birthday. Clocking in at a monstrous 6-foot-7, 330-pounds, Baer is down to the likes of Pittsburgh, Michigan State, and Kentucky with Ohio State, Virginia, and Illinois also involved.kentuckysportsradio.com
