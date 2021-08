The second time was the charm for Jason Garrett. After parting ways with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, Garrett immediately took on the role of offensive coordinator for the New York Giants and went to work poaching what he could from North Texas. One of his attempts was for starting center Joe Looney, whom Big Blue courted heavily in free agency before the veteran offensive lineman decided to stay put with the Cowboys. Things are much different in 2021, however, because the Cowboys have moved on to second-year talent Tyler Biadasz as the presumptive starter and, as such, Looney was without an NFL home to this point.