COTATAI (KPIX 5) — The drought is affecting every part of Bay Area life in ways residents never could have imagined. But in rural Sonoma County, it’s having a devastating impact on the region’s farm animals. The water shortage is leaving the animals’ owners with a heart-breaking choice. This is shaping up to be the driest August in Sonoma County history. The grass in the pastures is long gone. It may be farm country, but for many it has become a test of survival. The land is parched and wells are beginning to run dry. It’s not easy for Erica Gregory, but it...