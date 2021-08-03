Poll: 83 percent of voters have a favorable view of police

An overwhelming majority of voters say they have a favorable view of police, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds.

Eighty-three percent of registered voters in the July 28-29 survey said they have a favorable view of police officers, while 17 percent said they have an unfavorable one.

A majority of voters across age groups said they have a favorable view of police, including 68 percent of voters 18-34, 80 percent of 35-49 year olds, 88 percent of 50-64 year olds and 94 percent of those age 65 and older.

Eighty-nine percent of white voters said they have a favorable view of officers while 71 percent of Black voters and another 71 percent of Hispanic voters said the same.

Among those who earn less than $75,000 a year, 79 percent said they have a favorable view of the police, while 86 percent of higher-earning voters agreed.

Republicans were more likely to hold a favorable view of police, with 91 percent of GOP voters holding high opinions of officers compared to 77 percent of Democrats and 80 percent of independents.

The Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 948 registered voters. It has a margin of error of 3.18 percentage points.

—Gabriela Schulte