Police: 1 injured in downtown Portland stabbing, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man following a stabbing that injured one person in downtown Portland early Tuesday morning, according to police. At around 2:47 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing call in the 300 block of Northwest 9th Avenue. Police said a citizen found a person who appeared to have been stabbed. Officers arrived and found the victim who appeared to have non-life-threatening stab wound. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.