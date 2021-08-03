Cancel
Director of Consumer Affairs

By Lara Halliday
stjohnsource.com
 16 days ago

Government of the Virgin Islands of the United States. Under the direct supervision of the Office of the Commissioner, the Director develops and administers programs for advising and educating consumers of their rights; for investigating consumer complaints; for conducting surveys; and for monitoring business activities for compliance with the consumer protection laws of the territory. The Director also oversees the Division of Weights and Measures. He/she participates in the formulation of Departmental policies and priorities. He/she is responsible for the effective implementation of established consumer protection policies and priorities. Work is reviewed for effectiveness and achievement of desired results. An employee in this position works closely with the Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner in a confidential manner.

