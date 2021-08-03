How Much Would You Pay to Watch the Super Bowl on TV?
There was no going back for Major League Baseball once commissioner Bowie Kuhn approved night World Series games in 1971. He made money for a network and for baseball owners, but it was no better than a wash for fans. For every person on the West Coast who could now watch after work, another on the East Coast went to bed before the game ended. The change was seismic, but not even close to what a veteran media executive thinks is inevitable for the Super Bowl.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 1