Electric BMW i4 Is Getting Its First Taste Of Motorsports

The Tesla Model S is quicker off the line, but let’s not forget its going up against an F1 car. Tesla cars have been putting fuel-powered supercars and sports cars to shame in straight-line races for many years now. With the introduction of the Model S Plaid, Tesla took it to the next level. Before the Model S Plaid, the Model S Performance was the epitome of speed and agility. We know how it takes on the likes of Ferraris and Porsches, but how will it perform against an F1 car? The folks at Driven decided to test and it actually made for an interesting encounter.