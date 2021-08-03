Cancel
Electric BMW i4 Is Getting Its First Taste Of Motorsports

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
The BMW i4 has only just been revealed, but already, M Performance parts for the all-electric Bimmer have been created. However, that's not all the fanfare the EV is getting. BMW has a long history of supplying safety cars for MotoGP, the two-wheeled version of Formula One. And now the BMW safety car family is being increased to include the i4 M50, as the EV will do duty in a series that those who think four wheels is excessive will love. Called the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, this series features only electric motorcycles and has been a part of the MotoGP world championship since 2019.

Presenting the first fully-electric safety car from BMW M: BMW M GmbH, the “Official Car of MotoGP™”, will unveil the new BMW i4 M50 Safety Car for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup at the Motorcycle Grand Prix of Austria on 15th August at the Red Bull Ring (AUT). It will replace the BMW i8 Safety Car, which has previously led the field in the electric motorcycle series, which takes place on the support programme for MotoGP™.

