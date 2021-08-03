Electric BMW i4 Is Getting Its First Taste Of Motorsports
The BMW i4 has only just been revealed, but already, M Performance parts for the all-electric Bimmer have been created. However, that's not all the fanfare the EV is getting. BMW has a long history of supplying safety cars for MotoGP, the two-wheeled version of Formula One. And now the BMW safety car family is being increased to include the i4 M50, as the EV will do duty in a series that those who think four wheels is excessive will love. Called the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, this series features only electric motorcycles and has been a part of the MotoGP world championship since 2019.carbuzz.com
