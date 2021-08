We see our share of severe thunderstorm warnings throughout the year here in North Carolina and Virginia, and we are familiar with the damage potential that comes with these storms. Now the National Weather Service has devised a better way to convey the destructive potential of severe storms since all storms are not the same. As of Aug. 2, the NWS is issuing ‘Impact Based’ Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. The warnings will now include damage threat tags to better convey the impacts these storms can have based on their severity level.