Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta mayor: ‘Monster’ who killed parkgoer must be caught

By JEFF MARTIN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wzWu7_0bGUmILG00
1 of 2

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — The “monster” who stabbed a woman to death and also killed her dog as they walked in a popular Atlanta park must be taken off the streets, but rumors are not helping police to solve the case, the city’s mayor said Tuesday.

In a slaying that has stoked intense interest and fear across the city, Katherine Janness, 40, was found just inside an entrance to Piedmont Park about 1 a.m. on July 28. She had been stabbed multiple times in what the deputy police chief described as a gruesome scene. Her dog, Bowie, was found dead nearby.

“I know there have been several rumors that there is a serial killer on the loose in our city,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a Tuesday briefing. “We don’t have any evidence of that.”

Janness was a member of the city’s LGBTQ community, and Bottoms also addressed speculation that the killing was a hate crime. “As of now, we don’t have any proof of that,” she said.

The rumors and false information being spread on social media are not helpful to the investigation and “will not help us get this monster off of the street,” Bottoms said.

Police on Tuesday released images from surveillance cameras showing six possible witnesses who were in and around the park around the time of the slaying. They’re hoping for the public’s help to identify them.

“Not saying that they’re responsible — I want to be clear about that,” Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said. “But we’re hoping they saw something that could further our investigation.”

Detectives have also gone door-to-door in neighborhoods near the park, asking neighbors and businesses for surveillance footage. A $10,000 reward was initially offered for information regarding the slaying, and a member of People for Ethical Treatment of Animals doubled that by putting up an additional $10,000, the animal rights group announced Tuesday.

Investigators sought help from the FBI almost immediately, said Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant.

The homicide “was so unique that I felt that we needed to collaborate with as many resources as we possibly can,” Bryant said.

Janness, known to her friends as Katie, was a bartender at a nearby restaurant, friends and relatives said. She was also a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and a friend of many, Hampton said.

“She was a vocal advocate for social justice,” he said. “Now it’s time for us to give justice for Katie.”

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

522K+
Followers
292K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, GA
City
Marietta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Hate Crime#Fbi#Serial Killer#Ap#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Tucson, AZPosted by
The Associated Press

Tucson police arrest 2nd teenage suspect in homicide case

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A second teenage suspect has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide case in Tucson, authorities said Thursday. The 16-year-old boy has been booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of murder and armed robbery, police said. A 17-year-old boy, who also is considered a suspect, is already in custody.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Boa constrictor accidentally freed found month later in Utah

TOOELE, Utah (AP) — A boa constrictor accidentally freed from its container in Utah has been found a month after it went missing. The snake’s owner contacted police Wednesday and said the 8-foot- (2.44 meters) long reptile was found near a deep freezer in his home, KSL TV reported Thursday. The owner told officers he believed the snake may have been there for a while, according to Tooele Police Detective Colbey Bentley.

Comments / 1

Community Policy