Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Here’s what Marty Walsh thinks of Kim Janey’s handling of the police commissioner case

By Christopher Gavin
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

"Kim took action. I watched what she did."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YNE7j_0bGUm6pn00
U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh chats with acting Mayor Kim Janey after a press conference on Monday. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

For the first time, Marty Walsh was in Boston for official business as secretary of labor on Monday.

The former mayor was in town for a press conference about “Paid Leave for All,” a campaign for paid family and medical leave.

But reporters had a few questions left lingering from his tenure as the city’s chief executive, namely the controversy that enshrouded his appointment of Dennis White to police commissioner.

“It’s unfortunate,” Walsh said, according to GBH. “It’s just, you know, the one situation that I feel bad about is the Dennis White situation.”

Walsh appointed White as police commissioner in February, but White was placed on leave only days later after The Boston Globe raised questions about decades-old domestic violence allegations against him.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who took over Walsh’s job when he left for Washington D.C. in March, ultimately fired White in June following an investigation into the allegations.

Janey has said White’s successor will be selected from a nationwide search, which should wrap up towards the end of this year.

White, meanwhile, has filed a lawsuit against the city and Janey, alleging he was discriminated upon based on his gender and race.

Walsh, on Monday, was asked about the challenges he left for Janey, GBH reports.

“First of all, I didn’t realize that I was going to be asked to be secretary of labor. So, no matter when the transition is, it is going to happen,” he said. “It happened with me, from Tom Menino to me, and me to Kim [Janey], and from whoever is after Kim.

“I made it very clear I wanted to resolve that situation before I left. And unfortunately, wasn’t able to,” he added. “But, you know, Kim took action. I watched what she did. And now there’s a search for a commissioner. And that’s the right way to go.”

Walsh also responded to criticism from Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins about how he handled White’s appointment.

In June, Rollins took aim at Walsh, telling WCVB that he either lied when he said he did not know about the allegations against White when he appointed him, or that Walsh is a bad manager for not knowing.

“Rachael’s my friend. Politics is politics,” Walsh said. “She’s my friend and I wish her well in the process moving forward.”

Rollins, who has helmed the district attorney’s office since 2019, was nominated by President Joe Biden last week to serve as the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.

Walsh has denied that he knew of the allegations prior to selecting White.

In June, he was pressed about the appointment from Rep. Bob Good, a Virginia Republican, during a congressional hearing, where Walsh affirmed he “didn’t ignore anything.”

“I didn’t,” Walsh said. “I wasn’t aware of the situation until, quite honestly, after I appointed him and it was pointed out to me in the in the newspaper.”

Comments / 2

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Patrick Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Race#Gbh#The Boston Globe#Wcvb#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Boston, MAnbcboston.com

Marty Walsh Returns to Boston, Touts Paid Leave for All

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh returned to Boston Monday to promote paid family and medical leave in his first public appearance in the city since joining the Biden administration. Walsh was scheduled to give remarks in front of the Boston Public Library as part of the “Paid Leave for All” campaign,...
Suffolk County, MADorchester Reporter

Janey candidacy finding support among Walsh’s coalition backers

Acting Mayor Kim Janey is seeking to reconstruct the coalition that sent Marty Walsh to City Hall. How far along she is in assembling that coalition, a mixture of progressive activists and union members, depends on whom you talk to, including her predecessor, as the Sept. 14 preliminary approaches,. Her...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

John Barros: The Boston.com interview

After spending seven years in Marty Walsh's cabinet, the Boston mayoral candidate says he would "lean in" on improving neighborhoods in a way his former boss didn't. John Barros spent the past seven years as the City of Boston’s chief of economic development under former mayor Marty Walsh. But his...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Here’s where Boston’s mayoral candidates stand on safe injection sites

Proponents of supervised consumption sites say the facilities would save lives as the city continues work to address the opioid crisis. There is a push to establish supervised consumption sites, facilities where people struggling with addiction could inject drugs under medical supervision, in Massachusetts. State lawmakers are proposing a 10-year...
Boston, MABoston Herald

Kim Janey won’t be ‘incumbent’ on Boston ballot

Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s benefitted from her big new office to help propel her toward the front of the mayoral-race pack — but she’s not going to have any assistance on the actual ballot, which won’t identify her as the city’s chief executive. Janey’s ballot line won’t include the word...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Janey, other candidates talk about police reform, but what’s really changing?

Patrick Rose Sr. has become the face of the need for police reform — and also of the city’s frustrating inability to deliver it. The former head of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association sits in jail, accused of molesting multiple children over a period of two decades. But the fact that he was able to maintain a career on the force in the face of such allegations has also raised disturbing questions about how the Boston Police Department polices itself.
Boston, MAcommonwealthmagazine.org

Report rips Boston police handling of Rose case

A CITY-COMMISSIONED REPORT into the case involving former Boston police officer Patrick Rose, who was charged with child sexual abuse in the mid 1990s but nonetheless remained on the force for more than two decades, slammed the Boston Police Department for lacking policies and procedures to respond adequately to the case and for failing to take steps to discipline or fire the officer after an internal affairs report sustained the findings against him.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

Let us know: Would you support a proof of vaccination requirement in Mass.?

New York City will require proof of vaccination for indoor activities next month. Should Mass. be next?. Earlier this week, New York City announced that it would begin requiring proof of vaccination at indoor businesses, including restaurants and bars, gyms, and performance venues, starting on Sept. 13, making it the first major city to have such a mandate. Now many are wondering if such requirements will be announced in other cities, including Massachusetts.
Suffolk County, MAcommonwealthmagazine.org

Rollins received severance agreement from Massport

SUFFOLK COUNTY District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who was nominated last week by President Biden to become the next US attorney for the District of Massachusetts, has a very strong resume, but it doesn’t tell the full story about one of her past jobs. Rollins has worked at two Boston law...

Comments / 2

Community Policy