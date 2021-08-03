2022 Strat Planning Season Is Here— Are The 60% Of U.S. Customers In The New Heartland Accounted For?
2022 strategy planning season is here! You can just smell it in the air. Do you and your team need to take a bus ride to Iowa?. The father of modern-day advertising, David Ogilvy, said, “When copywriters argue with me about some esoteric word they want to use, I say to them, ‘Get on the bus. Go to Iowa. Stay on a farm for a week and talk to the farmer. Come back to New York by train and talk to your fellow passengers in the day-coach. If you still want to use the word, go ahead.’”www.forbes.com
Comments / 0