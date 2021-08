SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A young bear who suffered burned paws in the Tamarack Fire and escaped a wildlife rescue has been found in a tree in the South Lake Tahoe area, wildlife officials said Thursday afternoon. Tamarack the bear was spotted by people hiking in the area. Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care it is couldn’t disclose the exact location to avoid human traffic scaring the cub away. “Everybody’s extremely upset about this and very, very worried. I mean a lot of us aren’t even getting any sleep,” said Anny Bryant, executive director of Bear League. Though it is encouraging that Tamarack was...