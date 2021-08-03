Trump, Burke tax break: A million reasons to ditch Property Tax Appeals Board
Everyone in Cook County should be disgusted at the Illinois Property Tax Appeals Board’s recent tax appeal giveaway to Trump Tower and Ald. Edward Burke (14th). Last month’s decision to accept Trump Tower’s and Burke’s flimsy property tax valuation excuses will drain $1 million from our schools, libraries, parks and transit agencies. More outrages like this are on the way. It’s part of the design.chicago.suntimes.com
