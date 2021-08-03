Suspect turns himself in at police station during standoff

By Lucy Perry

News Writer

Indiana Central News



TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - One man was arrested following domestic situation in north Terre Haute Monday night, in which he allegedly fired a handgun.



Donald Pearson, 30, was booked into the Vigo County Jail around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. He is charged with criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and domestic battery.



Vigo County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the domestic battery call at the Northwind apartments, located on Goldenrod Avenue, around 9 p.m. The Terre Haute Police Department/Vigo County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team was called to the scene and a standoff ensued.



Ultimately, it was discovered the suspect had left before officers arrived and had, in fact, gone to the police station on Wabash Avenue to surrender.

