Since President Biden assumed office, the United States has been confronted with several crises, including an economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, an open southern border and an increase in dangerous crimes nationwide. After a year of battling a dangerous virus, Americans are trying to get back on their feet and return to normal. However, the crises our country is facing as well as the spike in COVID-19 cases caused by other contagious variants is certainly making such an endeavor difficult.