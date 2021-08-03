Cancel
Public Health

Teddi Mellencamp describes how experience with Covid differed from unvaccinated husband’s

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
Teddi Mellencamp recounts experience with Covid (Getty Images)

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp has opened up about how her experience being diagnosed with Covid-19 differed from her husband Edwin Arroyave’s.

The 40-year-old, who is vaccinated against the virus, reflected on the illness, and how it compared to her unvaccinated husband’s experience during a new episode of her podcast Teddi Tea Pod.

During the podcast, Mellencamp revealed that both she and Arroyave had tested positive for Covid-19 - but that her husband experienced more severe symptoms because he was unvaccinated.

“A while back, I had Covid, and I didn’t really talk about it because I was just really focused on making sure that I was healthy and my family was healthy,” she said, adding: “I learned a lot of things in the process.

“I was vaccinated and my husband was not, which he has since realised what a big mistake that was.”

According to Mellencamp, her husband had not gotten vaccinated against Covid because he assumed that his wife’s vaccination would be enough protection, and because the family was still following Covid precautions.

However, when Arroyave tested positive, they both had to quarantine away from their family, as well as from each other, with the former reality star explaining that she tested positive shortly after her husband.

Mellencamp then revealed that their reactions to Covid were “very different,” as she recovered quicker and was only sick for about six days, during which she experienced symptoms such as vertigo, chest pain and cold sweats, while her husband was sick for 15 days.

“Edwin, he was super weak, and it was so many different things and it really was a great reminder how important it is, you know, to get vaccinated,” she continued.

According to Mellencamp, she decided to share her experience with Covid because she is still experiencing vertigo, a condition of “dizziness that occurs without any accompanying movement,” with the mother-of-three revealing that she fainted as a result of her vertigo over the weekend, which resulted in a cut lip and black eye.

“I would feel like I was laying on a waterbed and then when I’d get up I’d feel dizzy. And it kind of lingered with me, even post-Covid, and it had been continuing to happen,” she explained, before recounting the “scary” experience.

Following the fall, Mellencamp said she is going to doctors to address the issue, which she noted is reported to be a lingering effect of Covid.

During the podcast, Mellencamp also reiterated the importance of following safety precautions against the virus as she acknowledged how difficult it was to be away from her and her husband’s three children, Slate, eight, Cruz, six, and Dove, one, while they were quarantining.

