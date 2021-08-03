2021 Fall Preview: Strafford Football

Strafford’s defense is going to lead the way in 2021 with 10 starters returning on that side of the ball. “Our defensive strength will also be our linebackers and defensive backs. They’re the same group who play skill position of the offensive side, so they’re all coming back,” Strafford head coach Tim Hester said. “Any time you can return a core group of players who gained a year of experience it’s a positive. We’ll also have some talent on the back end of our defense as well. We’ll bring back three defensive starters in the secondary, so we hope to be strong there as well and be able to take the ball away.”