Things change a lot, and to prove it, here's a look back at some of Connecticut's landmarks and industries that helped shape the state more than 50 years ago. It was a decade of drastic change, both socially and politically. It was a time of Camelot, Vietnam, the Beatles, and a new frontier. We watched as the country took on new values, saw many new technological advances and developed a counterculture. It was an extremely turbulent time, yet a very significant time in the shaping of our country into the nation we are today.