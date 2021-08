The White House announced Tuesday that the United States has donated and shipped more than 110 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to more than 60 countries. A great effort in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes two months after the Biden administration unveiled its plan to distribute vaccines around the world under pressure from the public health community and some Washington lawmakers to donate excess doses of vaccine. The White House had missed its original goal of distributing 80 million doses of vaccine by the end of June.