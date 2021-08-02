Why Kalamazoo Is the Best Place to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse

The Calhoun County Public Health Department's Eric Pessel is offering a grim outlook for the coming months. He tells WBCK, “We’re in for a difficult fall.”. The culprit of course is the COVID-19 virus. Or looking at it another way, Pessel is indirectly blaming people who are not yet vaccinated against the virus. Health Officer Pessel says the fix is relatively easy, everyone eligible to be vaccinated should get that done. Pessel says, “I feel like a broken record sometimes, but COVID is not going away. It tends to run in cycles and we're unfortunately heading in the wrong direction again.” If you’re not vaccinated, Pessel wants you to look closely at the options and choices involved. That includes talking with a trusted friend. Or more importantly, your physician.